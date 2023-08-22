August 22, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

VISAKHAPATNAM

Second-seeded A. Sharath Kamal of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) claimed his sixth Institutional singles title, defeating Manush Shah of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 11-6, 6-11, 15-13, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5 in the men’s singles final while A. Sreeja of RBI got the better of Moumita Dutta of RSPB 11-6, 11-7, 13-11, 11-5 in the women’s singles title clash in the AAI-50th inter-Institutional table tennis championships at the Swarna Bharathi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale claimed the mixed doubles crown after beating the Railways pair of Akash Pal and Poymantee Baisya 3-0. But Akash made amends and, in the company of Ronit Bhanja, defeated AAI’s Deepit Patil and K.J. Aakash 3-0 for the men’s doubles gold.

Poymantee Baisya and Sutirtha Mukherjee outsmarted Suhana Saini of Haryana and Yashaswhini Ghorpade of PSPB 3-1 to capture the women’s doubles crown.

The results:

Men, singles: Final: Sharath Kamal (PSPB) bt Manush Shah (RBI) 11-6, 6-11, 15-13, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5; Semifinals: Manush Shah bt S.F.R. Snehit (AAI) 10-12, 11-7, 11-13, 11-7, 11-8, 11-4; Sharath Kamal bt Sanil Shetty (PSPB) 10-12, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-5, 15-13.

Doubles, final: Ronit Bhanja & Akash Pal (RSPB) bt Deepit R. Patil & K.J. Akash (AAI) 11-9, 11-8, 11-5.

Women, singles: Final: A. Sreeja (RBI) bt Moumita Dutta (RSPB) 11-6, 11-7, 13-11, 11-5; Semifinals: Moumita Dutta bt Archana Kamath (PSPB) 11-4, 12-14, 16-14, 11-5, 12-10; Sreeja Akula bt Diya Chitale (RBI) 16-14, 11-6, 11-6, 4-11, 7-11, 11-8.

Doubles, final: Sutirtha Mukherjee & Poymantee Baisya (RSPB) bt Suhana Saini (Har) & Yashashwini Ghorpade (PSPB) 11-5, 11-2, 6-11, 12-10.

Mixed doubles, final: Manush Shah & Diya Chitale (RBI) bt Akash Pal & Poymantee Baisya (RSPB) 11-8, 11-7, 11-3.