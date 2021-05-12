Other Sports

Table tennis veteran Chandrasekar passes away

Three-time National table tennis champion and International player V. Chandrasekar passed away here on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related complications. He was the president of Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association.

The 63-year-old, who was the Director and head coach of the SDAT-Medimix TT Academy in Mogappair (Chennai), was admitted to a city hospital last week or so for COVID-19, after which he developed lung infection.

Chandra, as he was popularly called, has groomed many top-level players such as S. Raman, Arul Selvi, Chetan Baboor, N.R. Indu, M.S. Mythili and G. Sathiyan, Preyesh to name a few.

Chandra has had a tumultuous journey especially after a botched- up surgery on his right knee by a reputed hospital when he was just 26-years old. He fought a long legal battle with the hospital and eventually won the case.

He is survived by his wife and 20-year-old son.

