Table Tennis | Three cheers for Diya Chitale

After starring in Maharashtra’s triumph in the junior girls’ team championship, Mumbai teenager Diya Chitale added a double crown to her kitty on the concluding day of UTT 81st junior and youth National table tennis championships here on Sunday.

In the final of junior (u-18) girls singles, Diya thrashed Swastika Ghosh in an all-Maharashtra final 11-6, 11-2, 11-9, 11-5. Minutes later, the 16-year-old, who trains extensively in Germany, warded off Bengal’s Surbhi Patwari’s challenge 10-12, 11-8,19-17, 11-6, 11-6.

Diya became the second paddler after Karnataka’s Archana Kamath to be crowned the youth and junior National champion in the same edition. Earlier, she had partnered Swastika to clinch the sliver in the junior girls’ doubles final.

Maharashtra bagged five gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

The results (finals): Boys: Youth: S.F.R. Snehit (TS) bt Shreyaans Goel (Del) 11-4, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7; Doubles: Chinmaya Somaiya & Deepit Patil (Mah) bt Raegan Albuquerque & Mandar Hardikar (Mah) 11-6, 11-2, 11-9.

Juniors: Payas Jain (Del) bt Yashansh Malik (Del) 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7; Doubles: Aadarsh Chetri & Payas bt Alberto Lrruata & H. Jebo (Miz) 6-11, 3-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-8.

Girls: Youth: Diya Chitale (Mah) bt Surbhi Patwari (Ben) 12-14, 11-8, 19-17, 11-6, 11-6; Doubles: Surbhi & Poymantee Baisya (Ben) bt S. Selenadeepthi & Kowshika Venkatesan (TN) 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-4.

Juniors: Diya bt Swastika Ghosh (Mah) 11-6, 11-2, 11-9, 11-5; Doubles: Yashaswini Ghorpade & Anargya Manjunath (Kar) bt Diya & Swastika 8-11, 13-11, 11-8, 14-12.