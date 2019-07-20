Table tennis | Sreeja-Mousumi duo wins a thriller

Sreeja Akula and Mousumi Paul of India survived a tense finish against Wales’ Charlotte Carey and young sensation Anna Hursey to enter the women’s doubles quarterfinals of the 21st Commonwealth table tennis championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Tiring day

After a tiring day for both girls — they played three women’s qualification singles matches followed by two rounds in the doubles events — the Indian girls saw off the Welsh challenge 11-6, 2-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-8 in a battle that stretched over half-an-hour.

Sreeja and Mousumi will now take on Zhang Wan Ling and Tan Lilin Jassy, who stunned the third-seeded duo of Ho Tin-Tin and Denis Payet from England.

In the singles preliminary stage, 15 of the 22 Indian paddlers qualified for the main draw. Only two of 11 women — Pooja Sahasrabudhe, who finished third in her group, and T. Reeth Rishya, who failed to capitalise on a couple of match points in her crunch match — fell by the wayside.

Bowing out

In men’s singles, Sourav Saha, Anirban Ghosh, Arjun Ghosh, Jubin Kumar and Siddhesh Pande couldn’t make the cut.

The results (round-of-16):

Women’s doubles: Madhurika Patkar & Archana Kamath (Ind) bt Louiza Kourea & Foteini Meletie (Cyp) 12-10, 11-8, 11-9; Goi Rui Xuan & Wong Xin Ru (Sgp) bt Offiong Edem & Celilia Akpan (Ngr) 11-9, 11-8, 4-11, 6-11, 13-11.

Pooja Sahasrabudhe & Krittiwika Sinha Roy (Ind) vs Alice Li Sian Chang & Lee Xin Ni (Mas) 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-4; Melissa Tapper & Michelle Bromley (Aus) bt Emily Bolton (Eng) & Lim Eunice Zoe (Sgp) 11-9, 11-4, 11-13, 11-4; Zhang Wan Ling & Tan Lilin Jassy (Sgp) bt Ho Tin-Tin & Denis Payet (Eng) 11-6, 11-9, 10-12, 8-11, 11-8.

Sreeja Akula & Mousumi Paul (Ind) bt Charlotte Carey & Anna Hursey (Wal) 11-6, 2-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-8; Ho Ying & Tee Ai Xin (Mas) bt Peng Kai & Feng Chunyi (Aus) 13-11, 11-1, 11-6; Sutirtha Mukherjeee & Sagarika Mukherjee (Ind) bt Ishara Madurangi & Jithara Warnakulasuriya (SL) 11-3, 11-8, 11-6.

The qualifiers’ list:

Women: Krittwika Sinha Roy, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula, Mousumi Paul, Prapti Sen, Selena Selvakumar, Divya Deshpande.

Sagarika Mukherjee, Anusha Kutumbale (Ind), Feng Chunyi (Aus), Chang Alice Li Sian Chang (Mas), Nimotalia Aregbesola, Ajoke Ojomu (Ngr), Wong Xin Ru, Goi Rui Xuan, Lim Eunice Zoe (Sgp).

Men: Bode Abiodun, Azeez Jamiu (Ngr), Thomas Jarvis (Eng), Sushmit Sriram, Manush Shah, Sanil Shetty, Jeet Chandra, Ronit Bhanja.

Sudhanshu Grover (Ind), Lucas Tan, Pang Yu En Koen, Chew Zheyu Clarence (Sgp), Muhamad Rizal, Leong Chee Feng, Javen Choong (Mas), Marios Yiangou (Cyp).