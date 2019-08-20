Table tennis | Second consecutive title for Vishwa and Anusha

It was a great display of true grit and never-say-die spirit. And that too when the chips were down and his rival was going great guns.

In fact, the masterly come-from-behind victory that Vishwa Deenadayalan of Tamil Nadu notched up against Delhi’s Aadarsh Om Chetri to claim the junior boys’ title was undoubtedly the high point on day five of the UTT South Zone National-ranking table tennis championships at the Jimmy George indoor stadium here on Monday.

The Chennai schoolboy had opened up well, taking the first game without much ado before Aadarsh played a stellar game through the second and third. With the Delhi player going up 6-1 in the fourth, it seemed that the writing was on the wall as far Vishwa was concerned.

Magnificient

But then, it was not be so as Vishwa soon turned the tables on his rival, taking the fourth with the loss of only two more points before finally stamping his class with a magnificent 11-6, 6-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6 victory.

This was second straight title of the season for the Tamil Nadu paddler after having won the North Zone crown at Sonepat last month.

Manush Shah, who had lost the youth boys’ title narrowly in the North Zone event, made amends by defeating Raegan Albuquerque of Maharashtra, but only after being in arrears thrice through the tough cliff-hanger.

The bespectacled left-handed Gujarat lad eventually won 7-11, 11-9, 3-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-4, 11-4.

Effortless

Like Vishwa, it was second consecutive title for Anusha Kutumbale of Madhya Pradesh as she won the junior girls’ crown with an effortless 11-6, 11-5, 4-11, 11-8, 11-6 verdict over Bengal’s Munmun Kundu.

It was a Tamil Nadu-Karnataka final in both the newly introduced Talent Identification Events (13-15 years). While K.J. Akash (Karnataka) took the boys’ title, the girls’ event was won by Kavyashree Baskar (Tamil Nadu).

The results (all finals):

Boys, youth: Manush Shah (Guj) bt Raegan Albuquerque (Mah) 7-11, 11-9, 3-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-4, 11-4; Junior: Vishwa Deenadayalan (TN) bt Aadarsh Om Chetri (Del) 11-6, 6-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6.

Talent Identification Event: K.J. Akash (Kar) bt Raghuram Prakasham (TN) 11-9, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-2.

Girls, junior: Anusha Kutumbale (MP) bt Munmun Kundu (Ben) 11-6, 11-5, 4-11, 11-8, 11-6.

Talent Identification Event: Kavyashree Baskar (TN) bt Shewetha Murrittige (Kar) 11-7, 2-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5.