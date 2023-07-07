Table Tennis Federation of India names 10-member squad for Asian Championships, Asian Games

July 07, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The members of the senior selection committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) named a 10-member squad, comprising five men and five women, for the upcoming 26th Asian Championships in Pyeongchang, Korea, and the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The selection panel has also named two reserve players in either category. All the players, including the reserves, will be for both events. The Asian Championships in Korea is scheduled between September 3 and 10, while the Asian Games is between September 24 and October 2.

Sharath Kamal will spearhead the men’s pack with G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. Manika Batra, on the other hand, will guide the mixture of a young women’s team in terms of experience with Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale.

The squads:

Men: A. Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. Reserves: SFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty.

Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale. Reserves: Archana Kamath, Reeth Rishya.

Men’s doubles: A. Sharath Kamal & G. Sathiyan; Manav Thakkar & Manush Shah.

Women’s doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee & Ayhika Mukherjee; Sreeja Akula & Diya Chitale.

Mixed doubles: Manika Batra & G. Sathiyan; Sreeja Akula & Harmeet Desai.

Coaches: Subhajit Saha, Mamata Prabhu.

