ADVERTISEMENT

Table Tennis: China downs a spirited India

February 16, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

Hopes hinged on Manika, but she was inconsistent and lost to Yingsha in four games

Sports Bureau

Table Tennis - ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 - Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre, Busan, South Korea - February 16, 2024 India’s Ayhika Mukherjee in action during her women’s singles group stage match against China’s Sun Yingsha. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Top seed China stopped a fighting India 3-2 in the opening women’s group match of the World team table tennis championships in Busan on Friday.

After Ayhika Mukherjee gave India a rousing start with a stunning win over World No. 1 Sun Yingsha in the first rubber, China levelled things when World No. 4 Wang Manyu scripted a facile 11-3, 11-8, 13-15, 11-7 victory over Manika Batra, India’s top-ranked paddler at 36.

Undaunted, Sreeja Akula, world ranked 49, played a fearless attacking game to outwit Wang Yidi, world no. 2 to hand India a 2-1 lead. Hopes hinged on Manika, but she was inconsistent and lost to Yingsha in four games. In the fifth and deciding tie, Ayhika couldn’t do an encore as she went down to Manyu in three straight games.

The results:

China bt India 3-2 (Sun Yingsha lost to Ayhika Mukherjee 10-12, 11-2, 11-13, 6-11; Wang Manyu bt Manika Batra 11-3, 11-8, 13-15, 11-7; Wang Yidi lost to Sreeja Akula 7-11, 9-11, 11-13; Yingsha bt Manika 11-3, 11-6, 11-13, 11-9; Manyu bt Ayhika 11-9, 13-11, 11-6).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

table tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US