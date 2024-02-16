GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Table Tennis: China downs a spirited India

Hopes hinged on Manika, but she was inconsistent and lost to Yingsha in four games

February 16, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Table Tennis - ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 - Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre, Busan, South Korea - February 16, 2024 India’s Ayhika Mukherjee in action during her women’s singles group stage match against China’s Sun Yingsha.

Table Tennis - ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 - Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre, Busan, South Korea - February 16, 2024 India’s Ayhika Mukherjee in action during her women’s singles group stage match against China’s Sun Yingsha. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Top seed China stopped a fighting India 3-2 in the opening women’s group match of the World team table tennis championships in Busan on Friday.

After Ayhika Mukherjee gave India a rousing start with a stunning win over World No. 1 Sun Yingsha in the first rubber, China levelled things when World No. 4 Wang Manyu scripted a facile 11-3, 11-8, 13-15, 11-7 victory over Manika Batra, India’s top-ranked paddler at 36.

Undaunted, Sreeja Akula, world ranked 49, played a fearless attacking game to outwit Wang Yidi, world no. 2 to hand India a 2-1 lead. Hopes hinged on Manika, but she was inconsistent and lost to Yingsha in four games. In the fifth and deciding tie, Ayhika couldn’t do an encore as she went down to Manyu in three straight games.

The results:

China bt India 3-2 (Sun Yingsha lost to Ayhika Mukherjee 10-12, 11-2, 11-13, 6-11; Wang Manyu bt Manika Batra 11-3, 11-8, 13-15, 11-7; Wang Yidi lost to Sreeja Akula 7-11, 9-11, 11-13; Yingsha bt Manika 11-3, 11-6, 11-13, 11-9; Manyu bt Ayhika 11-9, 13-11, 11-6).

Related Topics

table tennis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.