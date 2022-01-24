Syed Modi International | Srivedya and Nagendra live out a dream

Learning curve: Nagendra and Srivedya hope to keep improving.

The duo falls at the final hurdle in the mixed doubles event

It was a dream finish for G. Srivedya as she made the mixed doubles final partnering T. Hema Nagendra Babu in the just-concluded Syed Modi India International badminton in Lucknow. The pair finished runner-up to Ishan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, a trainee of the Chetan Anand Badminton Academy (CABA), is targeting more international titles and an Olympic qualification.

Huge achievement

“The mixed doubles final appearance in Lucknow is a huge achievement. We look to keep improving,” Srivedya said in a chat with The Hindu on Monday.

Coach Chetan spotted her talent and admitted Srivedya in CABA in 2015 and insisted she train in both singles and doubles.

“Nagendra and I have been training and competing on and of besides practising in singles. Chetan sir felt this will help improve my all-round game and fitness,” said Srivedya, who made the quarterfinals in the 2019 Junior Nationals.

Srivedya had claimed the women’s doubles gold with Ishika Jaiswal (USA) in the Mexico International and then silver in the El Salvador events last December.

“I believe smashes and net game are my strong points even as I try to improve my on-court movement and strengthening,” said Srivedya, who thanked CoresPack software firm for financial support.

“She is very aggressive, has all the strokes, is dedicated and hard-working. We are working on her speed which will take her game to the next level. I am sure she will make a huge impact in the international circuit soon,” said Chetan.

Unexpected

The 25-year-old Nagendra, who has won a few doubles titles partnering K. Srikanth and others, said they were hoping for a satisfying performance but never expected it would come so soon.

“The Syed Modi tournament was a great experience. No doubt, the withdrawals because of the COVID-19 had an impact but still we had to give our best to reach the final,” the ABC and Youth Commonwealth Games bronze medallist from South Central Railway, said.