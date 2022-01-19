Syed Modi India International | Sindhu advances

LUCKNOW

Top seed P. V. Sindhu and Indian Open finalist Supanida Katethong stayed on course for a second clash in less than a week after easily winning their campaign-opener in the $150,000 Syed Modi India International badminton tournament on Wednesday.

Sindhu needed 27 minutes to dismiss Tanya Hemanth 21-9, 21-9 before Supanida, seeded six, packed off Sri Krishna Priya 21-13, 21-13 in 28 minutes. The prospective quarterfinal-clash involving Sindhu and Supanida on Friday gives the Indian a chance to avenge the loss suffered in the India Open semifinals last Saturday.

Meanwhile, positive Covid cases continued to lead to more withdrawals from the Indians. Though an unwell Ng Tze Yong (Malaysia) gave a walkover, there were others who were forced to pull out of the tournament after testing positive or for being the primary contact of those affected by Covid.

Eight matches proved non-starters after doubles players Satinder Malik, Kushal Raj, Bhavya Chhabra, Ridhi Kaur Toor, Apoorva Javadekar, Deepak Khatri tested positive. As a result, their partners also had to withdraw from the competition.