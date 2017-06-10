Swimming’s loss, pole vault’s gain

CHENNAI: S. Siva started off as a self-taught swimmer, having “fun” under the Kallanai Dam at Thanjavur. Quickly, he started winning medals at district events in freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke categories.

But things changed once he started watching his older brother take part in pole vault at St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi.

While his parents were not keen on pole vault — they wanted him to continue swimming — he was adamant. So through a common friend, Siva came to Chennai to train under coach Don Wilcox at the Nehru Stadium in 2013.

In four years, the 18-year-old did what no one else from the State has done —create a National record at both the junior and senior levels.

On June 1, Siva became the first athlete from Tamil Nadu in 20 years to set a National record at the senior level. He achieved this feat during the Federation Cup at Patiala with a jump of 5.14m and in the process defeated K.P. Bimin, who held the existing record of 5.13.

“I felt good. But I thought I could have done much better. While going for 5.22m, my jersey kissed the bar and fell. But I am happy to have repaid the faith my coach had in me,” said Siva, after a training session with Wilcox here on Saturday.

Son of Subramaniam, a coolie in Thanjavur, Siva finds it difficult to make ends meet, but is helped by Wilcox and Loyola College [he discontinued his education after getting a job in the Army in May].

Siva made the fraternity sit up and take notice when he set a meet record of 4.80m in the junior Federation Cup in Hyderabad in 2015, and then rewrote the record books in the Ranchi Junior Nationals with an effort of 4.85m.

Last year’s National senior inter-state meet in Hyderabad saw him reach 4.90m, a superb effort given it was his first senior event.

Wilcox, who coaches around 18 pole vaulters for free, said Siva is a naturally gifted athlete. “As a junior he was outstanding. He has a good physique, has an attacking power [in his hands and legs] and is daring in his attempts.”

Meanwhile, all the athletes were unanimous that better training facilities should be made available at the Nehru Stadium. They insisted that it was because of Wilcox and not because of the authorities that they are able to train confidently.

“We got mats after fighting with SDAT authorities for a long time. But that is not enough. We need better quality mats. Side posts are not even and the crossbar is sub-standard. Our coach [Wilcox] is using his own contacts to get imported poles [sticks],” said one.

After being snubbed by a Government institution and joining the army, Siva is eager to do well in the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar next month.

“I told them [Army] that I will train only under Wilcox and will do well at Bhubaneswar. I have taken a gamble,” said Siva.

Reigning women’s National record holder V.S. Surekha said Siva has a very good chance of getting a medal at the Asian meet.

“His technique is good, he is talented and he has no fear. He is one of the few pole vaulters who can control his body action from the take-off to the jump,” she said and predicted that Siva could go beyond the 5.30m mark.

If he does win a medal, it would do wonders not just for him but for the sport as well.