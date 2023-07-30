ADVERTISEMENT

Swimming Worlds | Lithuania's Meilutyte shatters world record in women's 50m breaststroke

July 30, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - FUKUOKA, Japan

Meilutyte broke the record of 29.30 seconds.

Reuters

Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte reacts after winning the women’s 50m breaststroke final and broke the world record at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set a world record in the women's 50-metre breaststroke, powering to gold in a time of 29.16 seconds at the swimming world championships on Sunday.

Meilutyte broke the record of 29.30 seconds that she had jointly held with Benedetta Pilato of Italy after setting that mark in her semi-final on Saturday.

She was 0.78 seconds ahead of silver medallist Lilly King of the United States. Pilato took bronze. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

swimming

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US