Swimming Worlds | Lithuania's Meilutyte shatters world record in women's 50m breaststroke

Meilutyte broke the record of 29.30 seconds.

July 30, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - FUKUOKA, Japan

Reuters
Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte reacts after winning the women’s 50m breaststroke final and broke the world record at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 30, 2023.

Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte reacts after winning the women’s 50m breaststroke final and broke the world record at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set a world record in the women's 50-metre breaststroke, powering to gold in a time of 29.16 seconds at the swimming world championships on Sunday.

Meilutyte broke the record of 29.30 seconds that she had jointly held with Benedetta Pilato of Italy after setting that mark in her semi-final on Saturday.

She was 0.78 seconds ahead of silver medallist Lilly King of the United States. Pilato took bronze. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

