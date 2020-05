Swimming: Srihari, Shivani adjudged best

As widely anticipated, Srihari Nataraj and Shivani Kataria signed off with their fourth gold medals to rightfully claim the ‘best swimmer’ award on the fifth and final day of the National aquatic championship here on Wednesday.

Srihari collected eight medals, comprising three individual gold medals and a silver.

Railways cruised to the men’s overall championship while Karnataka did the same in the ladies section. Over all, Karnataka was adjudged the best team.

Final results:

Men: 800m freestyle: 1. Saurabh Sangvekar (Rlys, 8:23.84), 2. Advait Page (MP, 8;25.93), 3. A.S. Anand (Ser, 8;26.76); 100m backstroke: 1. Srihari Nataraj (Kar, 57.20, NMR, old 57.20, 2016), 2. P.S. Madhu (Ser, 57.28), 3. Arvind Mani (Ser, 58.34); 200m butterfly: 1. Sajan Prakash (Ker, 1:59.12, NMR, old 1:59.35, 2016), 2. Supriya Mondal (Rlys, 2:02.91), 3. Avinash Mani (Kar, 2:03.27).

Women: 400m freestyle: 1. Shivani Kataria (Har, 4:28.29), 2. V. Malavika (Kar, 4:28.51), 3. Khushi Dinesh (Kar, 4:36.59); 100m backstroke: 1. V.K.R. Meenakshi (TN, 1:07.27), 2. Yuga Bimale (Mah, 1:07.68), 3. Suvana C. Baskar (Kar, 1:08.31); 200m butterfly: 1. Richa Mishra (Pol, 2:22.86), 2. Damini Gowda (Kar, 2:24.08), 3. Trishna Karkhanis (Mah, 2:27.05).

Mixed: 4x50m medley relay: Railways (1:51.06, NMR, old 1:53.42, 2016), 2. Karnataka (1:52.62), 3. Maharashtra (1:54.25).

Best swimmer: Men: Srihari Nataraj (Kar); Women: Shivani Kataria (Har).

Team championship: Men: Railways (139 points); Women: Karnataka (133 points). Overall championship: Karnataka (238 points).

Medals tally (top-5, read as Gold-Silver-Bronze=Total): 1. Karnataka 9-11-10=30; 2. Railways 7-8-5=20; Tamil Nadu 5-6-6=17; Haryana 5-1-0=6; Kerala 5-0-0=5.

Water polo: Men: 1. Railways, 2. Services, 3. Police; Women: 1. Maharashtra, 2. Kerala, 3. Police.