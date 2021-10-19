Other Sports

Swimming | Mondal starts off with two new records

Swadesh Mondal.  

Bengal’s Swadesh Mondal set two new junior National records on the opening day of the sub-junior and junior National Aquatic Championships at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre on Tuesday.

In Group I boys’ category, Mondal bettered S.P. Likhith’s 100m breaststroke mark by nearly three-hundredth of a second, coming home in 1:05.47s. For his second new best timing of the day, he shaved more than a second off Neel Roy’s record in 200m IM, touching the pad in 2:08.88s.

In Group III girls’ category, Dhinidhi Desinghu set a new 200m freestyle record, winning in 2:14.94s, more than two-and-a-half seconds faster than Monique Gandhi’s timing from 2010.

The results (winners all): Boys: Group I: 200m freestyle: R. Sambhavv (Kar), 1:53.41s (NMR; OR: 1:53.54, Srihari Nataraj (Kar), 2018); 100m breaststroke: Swadesh Mondal (WB), 1:05.47 (NMR; OR: 1:05.75, S.P. Likhith (Kar), Pune 2015); 200m IM: Mondal, 2:08.88 (NMR; OR: 2:10.26, Neel Roy (Mah), 2018).

Group II: 200m freestyle: Pranjal Pandey (MP), 2:04.82; 200m IM: Pavan Dhananjaya (Kar), 2:19.30.

Group III: 200m freestyle: M. Yagna Sai (AP), 2:20.71; 100m breaststroke: M.S. Nitheesh (TN), 1:17.46.

Group IV: 200m freestyle: Sharan Sridhara (Kar), 2:24.39; 100m breaststroke: Shabarish Vishwanathan (TN), 1:29.68.

Group V: 100m breaststroke: Jas Singh (Kar), 1:33.78; 200m IM: Jas, 2:52.65.

Girls: Group I: 200m freestyle: Aanya Wala (Mah), 2:09.86s; 200m IM: Apeksha Fernandes (Mah), 2:26.57 (NMR; OR: 2:27.34, A.V. Jayaveena (TN), 2014).

Group II: 200m freestyle: Hashika Ramachandra (Kar), 2:11.37; 200m IM: Manavi Varma (Kar), 2:29.77.

Group III: 200m freestyle: Dhinidhi Desinghu (Kar), 2:14.94 (NMR; OR: 2:17.52, Monique Gandhi (Mah), 2010); 100m breaststroke: Tisya Sonar (Kar), 1:27.14.

Group IV: 200m freestyle: Alyssa Sweedal Rego (Kar), 2:33.65; 100m breaststroke: Zeal Malani (Mah), 1:32.34.

Group V: 100m breaststroke: Adriza Chetia (Asm), 1:33.87; 200m IM: Adriza, 3:05.04.


