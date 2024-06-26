Swimmers Srihari Nataraj, Dhinidhi Desinghu to compete at Olympics through ‘Universality quota’

Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu will compete at the Paris Olympics via the Universality places qualification system, which allows countries to recommend their two highest ranked swimmers for the showpiece if none makes the cut through the regulation process.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) claimed the "universality places" for both genders after no Indian swimmer qualified for the Paris Games or received a FINA invite based on his or her Olympic Selection time (B time).

"No Indian swimmer achieved the direct qualification, so SFI claimed the "universality places" for both genders," SFI secretary-general Monal Chokshi told PTI.

"We sent the names of the two-highest ranked male and female swimmers and have received the confirmation regarding their participation," he added.

The last date to qualify for the Olympics was on June 23.

In the male category, Nataraj was placed at the top of the World Aquatics points table with 849 points closely followed by Aryan Nehra, who was two points behind after his last qualification attempt in Canada.

Amongst the female swimmers, 14-year-old Dhinidhi was the highest ranked individual with 749 points.

Nataraj along with veteran Sajan Prakash had scripted history in 2021, becoming the first two Indian swimmers to achieve the Olympic Qualification Timing (OQT) 'A' level time to directly qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Nataraj will compete in the 100 backstroke event in Paris, while Dhinidhi will participate in the women's 200m frestyle.