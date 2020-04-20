Swiggy to deliver vegetables, fruits in State

Food delivery service Swiggy will soon start delivering fruits and vegetables to the people at their doorsteps in the State.

The firm has announced the same on its official Twitter handle on Monday and also thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other officials concerned for giving them the opportunity to serve the customers in the State during the tough times.

“The e-pass system of A.P. is very user friendly. Soon we will be delivering fresh fruits and vegetables at your doorstep in partnership with the Department of Agriculture Marketing, AP so that you can stay home and stay safe,” the message said.