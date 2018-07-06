Swatantara Singh rules the waters

Swatantara Singh, preparing for the 2020 Olympics and having won most of the Finn category events in the National circuit, emerged leader at the end of nine races in the multi-class Senior national sailing championship at Hussain Sagar Lake here on Friday.

The AYN Mumbai sailor topped the points table after nine races with 19 points followed by his teammates Gurjeet Singh (20) and Naveen Kumar (20 points).

Overnight leader Mohit Saini in Laser Standard category slipped to third place and was even shown UFD for premature start in the eighth race today.

The results: Laser Standard: Race 7: 1. Upamanyu Datta, 2. Harpreet Singh, 3. Mahapatra. Race 8: 1. B.K. Raut, 2. G. Gitesh, 3. Muzahid Khan. Race 9: 1. Muzahid Khan, 2. Harpreet Singh, 3. Ajay Singh Rajput.

Overall position after nine races after one discard: 1. Muzahid Khan 22 pts, 2. G. Gitesh 26 pts, 3. Mohit Saini 27 pts.

Laser 4.7: Race 7: 1. Rishabh Nayar, 2 K. Sanjay Reddy, 3. Naveen Kumanan. Race 8: 1. Ram Milan Yadav, 2. Hemanth, 3. Satish Yadav. Race 9: 1. K. Goutham, 2. Satish Yadav, 3. Risbah Nayar.

Overall position after nine races with one discard: 1. Rishab Nayar 15 pts, 2. Satish Yadav 21 pts, 3. T. Chitresh 32 pts.

Laser 470: Race 7: 1. Prince Noble & Mahesh Yadav, 2. Sonu Jatav & RK Sharma, 3. Praveen Kumar & S.S. Sekhar. Race 8: 1. Atul Lende & CHS Reddy, 2. Prince Noble & Mahesh Yadav, 3. Manu J & S.C. Singha. Race 9: 1. Sonu Jatav & RK Sharma, 2. Praveen Kumar & SS Sekhar, 3. Atul Lende & CHS Reddy.

Overall position after nine races with one discard: 1. Atul Lende & CHS Reddy (AYN Mumbai) 18 pts, 3. Praveen Kumar & SS Sekhar (INTWC, Mumbai) 19 pts, 3. Sonu Jatav & RK Sharma (INTWC Mumbai) 33 pts.

Laser radial: Race 7: 1. G. Gitesh, 2. Deelip Kumar, 3. Dharmendra Singh. Race 8: 1. Sachin Singha, 3. M. Suresh Kumar, 3. Ramya Saravanan. Race 9: 1. Deelip Kumar, 2. T. Paru Bhati, 3. SS Singha.

RS: X (Windsurfing): Race 7: 1. Jerome Kumar, 2. Kamalapathi, 3. K. Arjun Reddy. Race 8: 1. Jerome Kumar, 2. Manpreet Singh, 3. K. Arjun Reddy. Race 9: 1. Manpreet Singh, 2. Kamalapathi, 3. Jerome Kumar.

Overall position after nine races with one discard: 1. Jerome Kumar (AYN Mumbai), 2. Manpreet Singh (AYN Mumbai), 3. Kamapalathi (EMESA).

Finn class: Race 7: 1. Gurjeet Singh, 2. MK Yadav, 3. Swatantara Singh. Race 8: 1. Swatantara Singh, 2. MK Yadav, 3. Naveen Kumar. Race 9: 1. Swatantara Singh, 2. Vivek, 3. Naveen Kumar.

Overall position after nine races with one discard: 1. Swatantara Singh (AYN Mumbai) 19 pts, 2. Gurjeet Singh 20 pts, 3. Naveen Kumar 20 pts.