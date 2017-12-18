SVU’s young tennis player aims at big win

Byreddy Sai Saran Reddy is quite confident that Sri Venkateswara University, which hosts the South Zone Inter-University Tennis Tournament for Men 2017, will emerge successful in the finals and bag the cup.

The young and aspiring player hogged national headlines when he led the Indian team of eight players (four boys and four girls) at the 29th World University Games, or the ‘29th Summer Universiade 2017’, held at Taipei in August. Sai Saran played doubles, but lost in the quarter finals to Czech Republic. After schooling in Kadapa, he completed his graduation from SEICOM Degree College, Tirupati, where he is pursuing M. Com. He initially underwent training from Meenakshi Sundaram of Chennai, but after turning 16, moved to Hyderabad to get trained under Vasudeva Reddy.

Sai Saran is spearheading the five-member SVU contingent, which also has Sivadeep Kosaraju, A.K. Rohith, Harshit Shankar Satakarni and Sai Krishna. “We are confident of getting into the top three places. We have a tough competition in the semi-final, which we are hopeful of overcoming,” Sai Saran told The Hindu.

In fact, the SVU is one of the favourite teams among the 51 varsities taking part in the event from across south India.