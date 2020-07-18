Sushil Kumar keeping it simple

Double Olympic medallist and former World Champion wrestler Sushil Kumar, whose accomplishments are top class, keeps his life simple and has clear goals.

“I have got bronze and silver, gold is still left to win’’, said Sushil, in the Manav Rachna Happy Times web interaction, in conversation with Ritika Singh and Sataruka Ghosh.

The 37-year-old Sushil said staying motivated had never been a problem as he always looks ahead after every achievement and prepares for the next target.

Even though he was prepared, Sushil did not get a chance to compete in the Rio Olympics. He recalled a similar instance in 2002.

“As a junior, I was selected for the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester. But a few days before the competition, my name was removed.

“I had beaten Shokinder Singh and he was selected, as I was still a junior. My guru Sat Pal tried his best, but nothing happened.

“At that time, Sports Minister Uma Bharati had announced ₹20 lakh for gold. Coming from a middle class family, I had felt that, money would have been useful,’’ recalled Sushil.

Guidance

Heartbroken, he had decided to compete in mud-wrestling where there was a lot of money, when Sushil found the light of guidance. “Coach Uday Chand told me, who knows god has bigger things for you.’’

“God has given me so much more,’’ said Sushil, happy about the foundation that strengthened his resolve to settle for nothing less than the Olympic medals.

Sushil said there was never any pressure on him, as he prepared hard and did not allow anything to distract his focus.

“If you prepare well, there is no fear and you happily compete’’, he said.

Sushil confessed that he had enjoyed four months of family time during lockdown.

Peak performance

“Reaching peak performance is in your hands. The whole world has been facing the same situation. To cry or laugh, it is your choice’’, said Sushil.

Sushil gave credit to the close circle around him for everything he had achieved so far.

“I am very lucky. I have a good guru, good family, good wife, children. My focus is to stay fit and be ready,” said Sushil.