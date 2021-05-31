Superb Sanjeet wins 91kg gold

Amit Panghal dethroned; Shiva Thapa also gets silver

Sanjeet shocked Rio Olympics silver medallist Vassiliy Levit to win the 91kg title in the Asian boxing championships here on Monday.

Sanjeet upset the Kazakh legend, a five-time Asian medallist, 4-1 to bag India’s lone gold medal in the men’s section.

Worlds silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) and former Worlds bronze medallist Shiva Thapa (64kg) picked up silver medals after suffering narrow losses.

Sanjeet made good use of his left jabs and mixed the body blows well to score against the experienced Kazakh who peppered the Indian with well-directed head shots.

In a battle of the southpaws, defending champion Panghal was unlucky to lose to World and Olympic champion Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan. Panghal lost 3-2 despite dominating in the last two rounds.

Protest not accepted

Zoirov attacked and took the first round. Panghal executed some fine left shots in the second and made light of a bleeding right eyebrow to land fine combinations in the final round only to meet with disappointment.

India contested the decision of the second round of the 52kg bout, but the jury did not accept the protest.

In an evenly-contested fight, Thapa fell to Asian Games silver medallist Baatarsukh Chinzorig of Mongolia 3-2.

The results (finals): 52kg: Amit Panghal lost to Zoirov Shakhobidin (Uzb) 3-2; 64kg: Shiva Thapa lost to Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mgl) 3-2; 91kg: Sanjeet bt Vassiliy Levit (Kaz) 4-1.