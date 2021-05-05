Superb Curry keeps Warriors on course

Nuggets seal playoff berth despite loss to the Lakers

Stephen Curry erupted for 41 points as Golden State Warriors stayed on course for the post-season with a 123-108 victory over New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Curry’s 33rd 30-point game of the season helped the Warriors move to 33-32 and leave the former champion firmly in the hunt for a Western Conference play-in tournament place.

Denver Nuggets clinched its place in the playoffs despite sliding to a 93-89 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The results: Washington 154 bt Indiana 141; Orlando 119 bt Detroit 112; Golden State 123 bt New Orleans 108; Atlanta 123 bt Portland 114; New York 118 bt Memphis 104; Philadelphia 106 bt Chicago 94; LA Lakers 93 bt Denver 89; Utah 110 bt San Antonio 99.