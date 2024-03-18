Superb 67 earns Diksha T-15 finish

March 18, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Longwood (U.S.)

India's Diksha Dagar turned in one of the best rounds of the final day, a superb 4-under 67, to sign off at Tied-15 at the IOA Golf Classic at the Alaqua Country Club here.

The two-time Ladies European Tour champion and third on the Merit list in 2023, Diksha had eight birdies, a double bogey and another late bogey as she made a massive jump up the leaderboard on the Epson Tour event.

Diksha has been in fine form with two Top-10s on the LET so far and she will play another week on the Epson Tour, as she tees up at Atlantic Beach next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diksha, who started the week with a modest 75, squeezed inside the cut with a second round 71. And then she produced a superb round at the challenging course.

She birdied first, sixth and eighth but suffered a setback with a double bogey on Par-5 ninth. Four more birdies followed on the back nine on 10th, 11th, 13th and 16th before she dropped a shot on Par-4 17th and closed with a par.

She found each fairway on the final day and needed just 27 putts as against 32 and 30 on the first two days. She also reached the green in regulation in 15 of the 18 holes, way better on the first two days.

Jessica Peng, who was sitting four shots behind second-round leader Lindsey McCurdy, shot a superb 67 with five birdies against one bogey to win the title.

In contrast, McCurdy, who ended second, scored 72 and lost by one shot. Jessica (66-69-67) totalled 11-under and McCurdy (66-65-72) finished at 10-under.

The victory for Peng came after being a professional for seven years, even though her rookie season with the Epson Tour was in 2022.

Korea’s Kum-Kang Park (68-68-68) was third and Dewi Weber (66-66-73) was fourth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT