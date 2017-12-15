Super Series: Sindhu keeps clean slate

Already assured of a semifinal spot, Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu continued her rampaging run with a straight-game demolition of World No. 2 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi at the Dubai Super Series Final here on Saturday.

World No. 3 Sindhu won Yamaguchi 21-9, 21-13 in just 36 minutes to top Group-A in the women’s singles at the Sheikh Hamdan Indoor Stadium here.

Sindhu will meet China’s Chen Yufei, who saw off Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 21-18 13-21 21-18. The 22-year-old Indian completely dominateD the proceedings.

Sindhu made a rousing start, zooming to a 5-0 lead. An error at the net allowed Yamaguchi to break it before Sindhu wrested back the serve.

Sindhu entered the opening break at 11-1 with a superb return and continued to rule the roost after the breather, reaching 15-4.

Yamaguchi saved a couple of game points before Sindhu wrapped up the opening game with a delightful cross court drop.

The second game started on an equal footing with Sindhu and Yamaguchi splitting the initial four points after engaging in some fierce rallies. At 6-7, the duo engaged in a long rally before Yamaguchi sent it wide. A couple of unforced errors and Sindhu was leading 8-6.

The Japanese again narrowed it down to 8-9 before an accurate down-the-line smash and an error at the net by Yamaguchi helped Sindhu enter the break with a three- point advantage.

The ordeal continued for Yamaguchi as she struggled to control the shuttle, allowing Sindhu to move to a 13-8 lead. A favourable video referral and a miscued shot by a stretched Sindhu gave a couple of points to the Japanese before the Indian unleashed a roaring smash.

A low lift at the forecourt and an overhead return going to net further swelled Sindhu’s lead.

A deceptive return and another miscued stroke by Yamaguchi handed Sindhu seven match points and she sealed it with a quick reflex near the net.