NBA | Suns pip Jazz in clash of top two teams

In the line of duty! Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker is fouled by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: AP

Devin Booker scored 35 points as Phoenix Suns edged Utah Jazz 117-113 in overtime on Wednesday in a Western Conference showdown between the two best teams in the NBA.

The Suns not only won their seventh straight game, but the nail-biting victory gives them an important psychological edge over the Jazz as the 72-game NBA season nears the final stretch. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 41 points for Jazz. Mitchell forced the overtime with a three-pointer.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant scored 17 points in his timely return from injury absence as Brooklyn Nets clobbered New Orleans Pelicans 139-111 in New York.

It was a perfect shooting night for Durant whose return came after star point guard James Harden went out with a hamstring injury.

Boston Celtics beat New York Knicks 101-99 to break a seventh-place tie in the Eastern Conference standings.

The results: Hawks 113 lost to Grizzlies 131; Celtics 101 bt Knicks 99; Nets 139 bt Pelicans 111; Suns 117 bt Utah 113 (OT)

Nuggets 106 bt Spurs 96; Rockets 102 bt Mavericks 93; Thunder 102 lost to Hornets 113; Pacers 141 bt Timberwolves 137; Magic 116 lost to Wizards 131.

