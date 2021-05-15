Suns keep Trail Blazers waiting for playoff spot

The narrow victory in a tense duel that saw 25 lead changes along with 18 ties prevented the Trail Blazers from officially locking up their playoff spot.

Devin Booker drained two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift Phoenix to a 118-117 victory over Portland that kept the Suns in the hunt for the top seed in the NBA Western Conference playoffs.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul paced the Suns with 26 points, one of seven Phoenix players to score in double figures.

Elsewhere, The Miami Heat dominated the Philadelphia 76ers 106-94, denying the Sixers a chance to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The defending Eastern Conference champion Heat notched a fourth straight victory with the post-season approaching.

The results:

New York 102 bt San Antonio 98; Atlanta 116 bt Orlando 93; Miami 106 bt Philadelphia 94; Phoenix 118 bt Portland 117; Memphis 116 bt Sacramento 110; Chicago 114 bt Toronto 102; Minnesota 103 lost to Denver 114; Charlotte 90 lost to Clippers 113; Indiana 133 lost to Milwaukee 142.