Sunil Kumar and Naveen retain National wrestling titles

Nisha.

NANDINI NAGAR

11 November 2021 23:17 IST

Nisha overcomes mental turmoil to keep her crown

Former Asian champion Sunil Kumar retained his title in Greco-Roman 87kg category on the opening day of the National wrestling championships here on Thursday.

Sunil, representing Railways, defeated his Services rival Ravinder in the final to win the crown.

Naveen was another wrestler who defended his title in the 130kg category and contributed in Services taking the Greco-Roman team title, followed by Railways.

World under-23 medallist Nisha, who went through mental turmoil after she was mistakenly linked to a murder on Wednesday, retained her crown in the women’s 65kg class.

The medallists: Men: Greco Roman: 55kg: Gold: Sandeep (SSCB), Silver: Sarvan (Chd), Bronze: Anup (UP), Shrikant (RSPB); 60kg: Gold: Gyanendra (SSCB), Silver: Vikas (Har), Bronze: Vikram (RSPB), & Pravesh (Del); 63kg: Gold: Sagar (SSCB), Silver: Moirang (Man), Bronze: Nitin (RSPB), Neeraj (Del); 67kg: Gold: Ashu (Har), Silver: Sachin (SSCB), Parveen (SSCB), Pritam (RSPB); 72kg: Gold: Vikas (Har), Silver: Lovepreet (Pun), Bronze: Kuldeep (RSPB), Satender (Cht); 77kg: Gold: Sajan (RSPB), Silver: Sachin (Chd); Bronze: Gokul (Mah), M. Rafiq (SSCB); 82kg: Gold: Hardeep Singh (Pun), Silver: Neeraj (Del), Bronze: Rohit (Har), Sandeep (SSCB); 87kg: Gold: Sunil Kumar (RSPB), Silver: Ravinder (SSCB), Bronze: Amit Kumar (RSPB), Sushant (SSCB); 97kg: Gold: Hardeep (RSPB), Silver: Ravi (RSPB), Bronze: Virender (Pun), Deepak (SSCB); 130kg: Gold: Naveen (SSCB), Silver: Satish (Har), Bronze: Gursewak (Pun), Ravi (RSPB).

Women: 65kg: Gold: Nisha (RSPB), Silver: Jaspreet Kaur (Pun), Bronze: Shafali (Har), Priyanka (Har); 76kg: Gold: Gursharanpreet Kaur (Pun), Silver: Pooja (Har), Bronze: Bipasha (Del), Kiran (RSPB).