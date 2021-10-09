Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
If you go to the ball game, you don’t need to read the game story: Jim Lehrer
1. On October 10, 1865, John Wesley Hyatt submitted his patent for a piece of sporting equipment. These items used to be made from ivory, which was scarce, so as a substitute, Hyatt and his brother came up with ‘Celluloid’. They were the first to identify the value of adding camphor to cellulose nitrate. Although celluloid was manufactured for that sport, it became widely used to make guitar picks, combs and as a part of table tennis. What sport is this that uses 22 items made of celluloid, of which one is white, 15 are red and 6 are in other colours?
1. In 2010, this company launched its product with a certain Chennai Super Kings player as the brand ambassador. Referred to as ‘a half-brick on a stick’, it facilitated big hitting, which fit the player who was promoting it. Though it had a longer handle than normal, the size proportion was the same as a normal bat, so it could be legally used. What is the name of this unique bat that comes to us from the world of wildlife?
1. Crocker is a team sport in which the bowler will owl to try and hit the stumps but can do so at his own pace even if the batsmen are not ready. If the batsman hits the ball he must run either to his left or right around the stump. If the ball touches the body, the batsman is given ‘half-out’ and if it happens again then he is out. The rules of which two games come together to form Crocker?
1. This sport is a variant of football and is played on an indoor hard court with an emphasis on improvisation, creativity and technique. The name comes from the shortening of ‘fútbol de salón’, Spanish for ‘hall football’. The sport was invented by a Uruguayan teacher to play in the YMCA after the country had won the 1930 World Cup. He based it on football but took some rules from other sports, such as five players in a team (basketball), goalkeeper rules (water polo) and field/ goal size (handball). What is the name of this game?
1. Boxla is an indoor version of a sport that was first played in Canada. It is usually played on ice hockey rinks, after the ice has been removed. It’s played between two teams of five players and one goaltender each. In the original sport, the athletes carry around a stick that has a net at the end to catch and pass a ball, which is then put into a goal. This is done on a field but boxla is played in a closed area. The name of the sport is a combination of the area name and the original sport it evolved from. What is the full form of boxla?
1. One explanation for the origin of this term is that baseball fields were earlier oriented to be in a westerly direction when facing the batter. However, this origin is disputed given that this term did not originate with baseball at all (and not all baseball fields are oriented in this manner) and was used much earlier to describe a left-handed person dealing a blow. What term is this, which you would have heard during cricket commentary?
1. This term from a certain sport has become part of the English language now and means a ‘forceful, dramatic move, especially against someone’. In the sport, it refers to a forceful shot in which the player jumps right to the scoring area and forces the ball in. It has become such an integral and entertaining part of the sport that separate competitions are held only for this move. What is this move?
1. This item is made of vulcanised rubber, but was initially square in shape and made of wood. Eventually in 1880, the Victoria Hockey Club in Canada started making round ones called ‘biscuit’ due to their shape, which lead to the expression ‘Put the biscuit in the basket’ to mean to score a goal. In which sport is this used and what is the name of this entity, which sounds like a character from a Shakespeare play?
1. An explanation for this cricketing term states that it comes from the fact that the delivery used would cause a batsman’s eyes to goggle or would shock him. What is the term that we now use, based on this, for a tricky delivery in cricket, or any situation in real life that throws up an unexpected twist?
1. This annual football match takes place between the Department of Peace Studies of the University of Bradford and the Department of War Studies of King’s College London, the two being academic, regional and ideological rivals. The rolling trophy is a framed book, first published in 1867, kept for a year by the winners. It was returned after 2011 due to its fragile state, and was replaced by a new one. The tournament is named after the author of the book. What is the name of the tournament and what is the trophy?