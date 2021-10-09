Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. Boxla is an indoor version of a sport that was first played in Canada. It is usually played on ice hockey rinks, after the ice has been removed. It’s played between two teams of five players and one goaltender each. In the original sport, the athletes carry around a stick that has a net at the end to catch and pass a ball, which is then put into a goal. This is done on a field but boxla is played in a closed area. The name of the sport is a combination of the area name and the original sport it evolved from. What is the full form of boxla?