Summer camp at Visakhapatnam’s Port Stadium offers 25 sports under one roof

April 26, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST

The summer camp by Vishwanadh Sports Club will begin from April 29 in Visakhapatnam

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly

Children participating at the summer camp by Vishwanadh Sports Club at Port Stadium in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Whether your child loves to kick the football, revels at archery or is a budding artist at heart, here is a summer camp that has a plethora of options under one roof. Learn a new sport, unleash creativity, or hone your musical talent at this mix of outdoor and indoor summer camp being hosted at the Port Stadium, Akkayapalem, by Vishwanadh Sports Club. Set to begin from April 29, the camp offers a six-week extravaganza filled with activities for children and teenagers in the age group of six to 18 years. With over 25 activities spanning outdoor games, arts, culture and indoor sports, children have the opportunity to explore new interests and hone existing skills during the summer vacation.

An aerial view of the Port Stadium in Akkayapalem in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The camp has a comprehensive line-up of activities, including outdoor games like cricket, kho-kho, volleyball, hockey, athletics, basketball, football, archery and kabaddi. In the art and culture section, participants can select from activities like dance, music, singing, acting, painting, robotics, and yoga. Indoor games like badminton, table tennis, chess, Taekwondo, rifle shooting, fencing, karrasamu, karate and swimming are also being offered during the summer camp.

The sports and activities will be conducted under the guidance of seasoned coaches. The camp will be held in two batches: morning batch – 6am to 11am and evening batch – 3pm to 7.30pm.

To register, call 8886667878.

