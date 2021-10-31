Sumit, Nishant in AIBA men’s World boxing championships pre-quarterfinals

Gonzales too good for Sachin

Sumit (75kg) sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of the AIBA men’s World championships on Saturday notching up a 5-0 victory over Tajikistan’s Abdumalik Boltaev.

Sumit, however, copped a warning in the second round for hitting Boltaev on the back of the head repeatedly despite being cautioned by the referee. But the docking of one point had no impact on his control over the proceedings.

Later, Sachin (80kg), who got a first-round bye, lost 1-4 to American Robby Gonzales. The Indian seemed up for an intense showdown in the opening round but ran out of steam.

In a late night bout on Friday, Nishant Dev (71kg) rallied to defeat Mauritian Merven Clair 4-1 to also secure a pre-quarterfinal berth.

The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with a prize money of $100,000. The silver medallists are to be given $50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded $25,000 each. The total prize purse is $2.6 million.

The results: 75kg: Sumit bt Abdumalik Boltaev (Tjk) 5-0; 80kg: Robby Gonzales (USA) bt Sachin 4-1; 71kg: Nishant Dev bt Merven Clair (Mus) 4-1.