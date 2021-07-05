Sumit Malik to challenge ban

New Delhi

05 July 2021 22:35 IST

Indian wrestler Sumit Malik has decided to challenge the two-year ban imposed on him by the sport’s world body for failing a dope test. He will seek a lesser punishment so that he may defend his title at next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Sumit admitted he was responsible for the substance found in his body but since the intention was not to cheat, he would appeal for the punishment period to be reduced to six months.

