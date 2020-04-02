Suma stresses on building muscle memory

Suma Shirur feels that competitive shooters can make the most of the self-isolation during the COVID-19-linked lockdown, by building up physically.

The intention is to work on the muscle memory, so that it is easier to make the transition to shooting mode when the sport resumes after the prolonged pause.

Now is the time

“As of now, we don’t know when the situation will be under control and shooters can get back to training. It is also true that active shooters are so busy with competitions that time to work on other aspects is rarely available. They now have the time to get the body ready, using various options available like wall holding,” noted the High Performance coach attached to the Indian junior rifle squad.

The 10m air rifle world record-holder (2004 Asian Shooting) and Olympian (Athens 2004) explained that, in wall holding, a dot is marked on a wall at a certain height. The weapon is held as close as possible, bringing into focus every part of the body used in shooting action, like a simulation exercise.

Useful tool

“Wall holding builds core muscles which come into use during actual shooting. Even in normal days, we do 45-minute wall holding. Now, when shooters have the time, this is a useful tool to strengthen the core,” Suma said.

She was in New Delhi for meetings and the Olympic trials held by the NRAI for Tokyo 2020, in wake of the Delhi World Cup cancellation.

Suma returned home on March 19 to spend time with family. “Live shooting on the target is one part of the sport. Apart from that, in order to build skills, there are different training exercises. This method helps in developing a constant inner position and can be done before/after training.”

The founder of Lakshya Shooting Club at Karnala Sports Academy range [Panvel], said: “The duration depends on how each one feels, it increases or decreases. Once we are able to sail through this period [self-isolation], the ranges are open and shooting actually starts, it will need eight to 10 days to get things back. The skills come back to us; it is very important to keep the body ready. I think this [lockdown] is the best time to really work on yourself physically.”