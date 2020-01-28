Sukhbir leads with a 72

Sukhbir Singh Harika led with 72, following rounds of 23, 24 and 25 in men’s skeet in the second National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range on Tuesday.

Gurjoat Singh followed with 71, while Amrinder Singh Cheema, Karam Sukhbir Singh and Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh shot 70 each. They were followed by Anantjeet Singh Naruka, former Asian champion Man Singh and Bhavtegh Singh Gill with 68.

In women’s skeet, Jasmeen Kaur led with 70, following rounds of 22, 23 and 25, ahead of Karttiki Singh Shaktawat (69) and Darshna Rathore (68).

Former national champion Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon shot 67 each, while the reigning national champion Saniya Sheikh could muster only 59, following rounds of 18, 19 and 22.

Other good shooters like Parinaaz Dhaliwal (62), Rashmmi Rathore (60) and Areeba Khan (60) also were unable to put up good scores.

In junior women’s section, Karttiki Singh Shaktaat led with 69, and was followed by Darshna and Raiza. The rest struggled.

In junior men’s skeet, Bhavtegh led and was followed one point behind by Arjun Thakur, Abhay Sigh Sekhon, Rituraj Singh Bundela and Harmehar Singh Lally.

Two more rounds will be followed by the finals on Wednesday.