Sukant Kadam wins gold as Indian shuttlers shine in Peru Para Badminton tournament

December 05, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Sukant Kadam

Indian shuttlers, led by Para World Championships bronze medallist Sukant Kadam, shone at the Peru Para Badminton International in Lima by clinching six gold medals.

World No.3 Kadam defeated Singapore's Chee Hiong Ang 21-14 21-15 in the men's singles SL4 category, while Nehal Gupta won the SL3 event beating Mathieu Thomas of France 21-16 21-14.

"I am really happy with the result, I have been training hard. I have had a good year and I hope that I continue with the same consistency next year," Kadam, who won bronze in the 2022 Para World Championships, said after clinching the title.

In the women's section, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and Mandeep Kaur won the titles in the SH6 and SL3 singles categories.

While Nithya defeated Giuliana Poveda Flores of Peru 21-6 21-13, Mandeep beat Ukraine's Oksana Kozyna 21-11 21-11 in their respective finals.

Men's doubles pair of Nehal and Breno Johann (SL3-SL4) and women's doubles combination of Parul Parmar and Vaishali Nilesh Patel (SL3-SU5) also bagged gold medals in their respective events.

Nehal and Breno beat Peru pair of Renzo Diquez Bances Morales and Pedro Pablo De Vinatea 21-16 21-13, while Parul and Vaishali prevailed 21-17 21-19 over Peru's Kelly Edith Ari Escalante and Mandeep 21-17 21-19.

