Sujeet wins lone freestyle wrestling gold for India

Sujeet fetched India’s lone men’s freestyle gold medal on the final day of the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series wrestling tournament here on Sunday.

Sujeet, who had claimed gold medals in Asian under-23 and Asian under-20 championships, secured his third successive title as he defeated 2021 Asian silver medallist and Matteo Pellicone gold medallist Adian Askarov of Kazakhstan 14-4, 2021 Poland Open champion John Diakomihalis of USA 8-2 and Argentine Olympian Agustin Destribats 15-4 in the 65kg weight class.

Udit (57kg) lost to World champion and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Thomas Gilman of the USA 9-8 in the final to take the silver.

Aman Sehrawat (61kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg) and Viky Chahar (92kg) also performed well to bag silver medals. Karan Mor (70kg) and Gourav Baliyan (79kg) pocketed bronze medals.