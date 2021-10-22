Suhana scripts astounding comebacks

CHANDIGARH

22 October 2021 21:37 IST

She did it thrice to claim the girls’ crown; Payas wins the boys’ singles title in style

Fifteen-year-old Suhana Saini scripted three astonishing comeback victories to win her maiden girls’ (under-19) title before Payas Jain expectedly took the boys’ title in style as curtains came down on the UTT National ranking table tennis championship on Friday.

World No. 4 in the under-15 section and third seeded local favourite Suhana rallied from 7-10 in the decider to nail Yashaswini Ghorpade 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 13-11 at Panchkula’s Devi Lal Stadium.

For the boys’ title, top seed Payas showed his growing class in the age-group competitions with a 11-4, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9 defeat of practice-partner Yashansh Malik, seeded three.

Earlier in the day, Suhana displayed her fighting skills, in contrasting ways, to win seven-set battles against second seed Diya Chitale in the semifinals and Taneesha Kotecha in the quarterfinals.

Against Diya, Suhana lost the first three sets before snatching the next four games for a place in the final. A few hours earlier, Suhana struggled for the better part of her match against Taneesha. After Taneesha rallied to take a 3-2 lead, Suhana forced the decider, where she trailed 2-6 and 7-10 before winning the final five points.

Turning it around

In the boys’ semifinals, Yashansh lost the first three sets to stare at defeat against Deepit Patil, seeded two. But thereafter, Yashansh turned the match on its head with the help of some fiercely attacking display and won the last four sets.

The results: Boys: Final: Payas Jain bt Yashansh Malik 11-4, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9. Semifinals: Payas bt Jeho Himnakulhpuigheta 11-4, 11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8; Yashansh bt Deepit Patil 7-11, 3-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-5, 11-7. Quarterfinals: Payas bt Jash Modi 11-8, 11-7, 11-7, 11-6; Jeho bt Aadarsh Chhetri 11-5, 11-5, 11-8, 12-10; Yashansh bt Varun Balasuri 13-11, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6; Deepit bt Ansh Goyal 11-6, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4.

Girls: Final: Suhana Saini bt Yashaswini Ghorpade 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 13-11. Semifinals: Yashaswini bt Vanshika Bhargava 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6; Suhana bt Diya Chitale 10-12, 7-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9. Quarterfinals: Vanshika bt Swastika Ghosh 14-12, 2-3 (conceded); Yashaswini bt Radhapriya Goel 11-8, 11-6, 11-4, 12-10; Suhana bt Taneesha Kotecha 13-11, 7-11, 11-7, 10-12, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10; Diya bt Lakshita Narang 11-8, 11-5, 11-5, 11-9.