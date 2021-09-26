Sudirman Cup | Thailand dominates India

Vantaa (Finland)

26 September 2021 23:58 IST

The 1-4 loss puts qualification for the knock-outs in jeopardy

The men’s pairing of M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila was the only bright spot as India suffered a 1-4 loss to Thailand in its group-A opener, jeopardising the chances of qualifying for knockout stage of Sudirman Cup badminton here on Sunday.

India will play defending champion China on Monday, before taking on hosts Finland in the world mixed team championships on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising