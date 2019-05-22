Sudirman Cup: India crashes out

India crashed out of the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championships after losing 5-0 to 10-time champion China in the second and final group match, here on Wednesday.

After going down 3-2 to Malaysia in its opening Group 1D match, India needed an extraordinary effort to get across the mighty Chinese but its shuttlers yet again produced a below-par performance to go down in a lop-sided contest.

The gap between India’s mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy and Chinese combination of Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping was evident once again as it went down 21-5, 21-11 against the World No. 2 pair to trail 1-0.

Sameer Verma, who took the court after K. Srikanth suffered an injury during practice, fought for 71 minutes in men’s singles before losing 21-17, 22-20 to Olympic champion Chen Long.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddyand Chirag Shetty were then given the task of taming World No. 7 Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong but the Indian pair lost 18-21, 21-15, 21-17 to allow China take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Saina Nehwal went down 21-12, 21-17 to All England Champion Chen Yufei in women’s singles before World No. 3 women’s doubles pair of Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan beat Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki 21-12, 21-15.

The result: China bt India 5-0 (Huang Dongping & Wang Yilyu 21-5, 21-11; Chen Long bt Sameer Verma 21-17, 22-20; Han Chengkai & Zhou Haodong bt Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty 18-21, 21-15, 21-17; Chen Yufei bt Saina Nehwal 21-12, 21-15; Chen Qingchen & Jia Yifan bt Ashwini Ponnappa & N. Sikki Reddy 21-12, 21-15).