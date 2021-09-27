Other Sports

Sudirman Cup | China thrashes India

India’s chances of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Sudirman Cup ended after a 5-0 thrashing from formidable China here on Monday.

It was India’s second consecutive defeat, after losing the Group A opener to Thailand.

Against 11-time champion China, the chances were always slim for the new-look Indian team. The absence of double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu, London Games bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy left India cutting a sorry figure.

M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapil put up a fight against Liu Cheng and Zhou Hao Dong before going down 20-22, 17-21. Young Aditi Bhatt then ran into Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei, who expectedly notched up an easy 21-9, 21-8 win.

World No. 15 B. Sai Praneeth took the court against former All England Champion Shi Yuqi, but it turned out be a one-sided affair as he went down 10-21, 10-21.

In the last two inconsequential matches, Commonweath Games bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy lost 16-21, 13-21 to World No. 15 Zheng Yu and Li Wen Mei, while Du Yue and Feng Yan Zhe beat the scratch pair of K. Srikanth and Rutaparna Panda 9-21, 9-21 in mixed doubles.

The results: China bt India 5-0 (Liu Cheng & Zhou Hao Dong bt M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapil 22-20, 21-17; Chen Yu Fei bt Aditi Bhatt 21-9, 21-8; Shi Yuqi bt B. Sai Praneeth 21-10, 21-10; Zheng Yu & Li Wen Mei bt Ashwini Ponnappa & N. Sikki Reddy 21-16, 21-13; Du Yue & Feng Yan Zhe bt K. Srikanth & Rutaparna Panda 21-9, 21-9.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 10:54:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/sudirman-cup-china-thrashes-india/article36702953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY