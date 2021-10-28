Sub junior soft tennis team selected

Selections to Krishna district sub junior soft tennis team were conducted at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Thursday.

Krishna District Soft Tennis Association president Valle Srinu Babu and secretary Daram Naveen Kumar said the selected team would participate in Andhra Pradesh Sub Junior inter-district soft tennis championship scheduled to be conducted at Proddatur in Kadapa district from November 13 to 15.

The selections were made under supervision of District Sports Authority observer Y. Siva Ramakrishna.

Y. Ishan, M. Revanth, Ch. Mokshagna, Ch. G.V. Sai Akash, D. Lohyendra,T. Raghav, Y.S.V. Kartikeya were selected to the boys team. P. Bhavya, P. Yutika, P. Kalyani, P. Pavani, G. Swetha, and G.Manju Preethi were selected to the girls team, they said.