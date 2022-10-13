Strong start for Thiruvananthapuram boys and Thrissur girls

KERALA LOCALS

Sports Bureau ALAPPUZHA
October 13, 2022 02:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram’s Niranjan attempts a basket as the Palakkad boys watch anxiously in the first Kerala State kids basketball championship at Alappuzha on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Photo: Special Arrangement

The first Kerala State kids basketball championship was off to a colourful start at the Jyothi Nikethan School’s new indoor stadium here on Wednesday. And Thiruvananthapuram boys and Thrissur girls were off to an impressive start.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results (league):

Boys: Thiruvananthapuram 39 (Joel 14) bt Kasargod 14; Thiruvananthapuram 34 bt Palakkad 21; · Kozhikode 72 (John Mathew 16, R. Abhinav 16) bt Kannur 16; Kozhikode 51 (John Mathew 22) bt Wayanad 6; Alappuzha 78 (Evan John 30, Vidhu Krishna 14) bt Wayanad 7; Palakkad 23 bt Thrissur 18; Ernakulum 28 bt Malappuram 5; Kottayam 35 (Jerry Jijo 20) bt Kollam 12.

Girls: Thrissur 40 bt Wayanad 4; Kasargod 24 bt Pathanamthitta 10; Kollam 15 bt Palakkad 7; Kottayam 40 (Sherin 14) bt Malappuram 9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrow win for Quartz

THRISSUR: Quartz Women FA defeated Desinganad SC 3-2 in the Khelo India under-17 girls football league at the Corporation Stadium here on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The result: Quartz Women FA 3 (Swetha Vijayan 15, A. Malavika 33, M.S. Anusha 52) bt Desinganad SC 2 (B. Subi 13, S. Krishna 40).

eom

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
basketball

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app