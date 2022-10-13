Other Sports

Strong start for Thiruvananthapuram boys and Thrissur girls

Thiruvananthapuram’s Niranjan attempts a basket as the Palakkad boys watch anxiously in the first Kerala State kids basketball championship at Alappuzha on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

The first Kerala State kids basketball championship was off to a colourful start at the Jyothi Nikethan School’s new indoor stadium here on Wednesday. And Thiruvananthapuram boys and Thrissur girls were off to an impressive start.

The results (league):

Boys: Thiruvananthapuram 39 (Joel 14) bt Kasargod 14; Thiruvananthapuram 34 bt Palakkad 21; · Kozhikode 72 (John Mathew 16, R. Abhinav 16) bt Kannur 16; Kozhikode 51 (John Mathew 22) bt Wayanad 6; Alappuzha 78 (Evan John 30, Vidhu Krishna 14) bt Wayanad 7; Palakkad 23 bt Thrissur 18; Ernakulum 28 bt Malappuram 5; Kottayam 35 (Jerry Jijo 20) bt Kollam 12.

Girls: Thrissur 40 bt Wayanad 4; Kasargod 24 bt Pathanamthitta 10; Kollam 15 bt Palakkad 7; Kottayam 40 (Sherin 14) bt Malappuram 9.

Narrow win for Quartz

THRISSUR: Quartz Women FA defeated Desinganad SC 3-2 in the Khelo India under-17 girls football league at the Corporation Stadium here on Wednesday.

The result: Quartz Women FA 3 (Swetha Vijayan 15, A. Malavika 33, M.S. Anusha 52) bt Desinganad SC 2 (B. Subi 13, S. Krishna 40).

