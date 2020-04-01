Staying on top of things, the Gopi way

P. Gopi Chand, India’s chief National coach, has worked hard to contribute to the badminton world.

Even as most of the athletes are struggling to find ways to stay fit during the current lockdown, Gopi is on top of his game, using the Zoom App to ensure that the majority of trainees of the Gopi Academy are linked to and participate in the live, video fitness sessions.

“We have to think of ways to stay fit, which is a pre-requisite to being back on the badminton court. So, I thought the best way is to ensure that most of trainees have some physical conditioning to be game-fit once the lockdown is lifted,” Gopi said in an exclusive chat with The Hindu on Wednesday.

“These sessions are conducted twice a day via the Zoom app, which facilitates [fitness expert] Dinaz Vervatwala to demonstrate and monitor how the players are doing the exercises.

“It is a mix of traditional and scientific methods — the exercises include breathing, meditation, 15 minutes of skipping, [variations of the] Surya Namaskar, and alternate toe-touches. Besides this, I am also keen to see them stay in touch with the sport by opting for shadow and wall practice,” he said.

Virtual sessions

These innovative ‘circuit work-out’ sessions online are not just confined to those in and around Hyderabad, but also to those who have left the Academy to be at their respective homes in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

While Vervatwala regularly appeals to the players to be honest to themselves in doing the exercises, Gopi focuses on the shadow practice of smashes or returns — of five sets each for 40 seconds each, followed by 20-30 seconds of rest, and a second set with emphasis on parallel strokes.

Will there be a critical review? “I will definitely check the fitness levels of most of them once they are back in the Academy and take remedial measures, if necessary,” said Gopi.

Many like B. Sai Praneeth welcome this. “It is wonderful to have these sessions, as something is always better than doing nothing,” he said.