Statistical Bulletin released

The 41st edition of the VK Pahuja Statistical Bulletin edited by Dr. Meenakshi Pahuja was released by Dr. Sanjeeb Patjoshi IPS, the Joint Secretary of Panchayati Raj on Wednesday.

In keeping with the high standard of accuracy and timing set by her father VK Pahuja, a pioneer statistician who brought out the annual bulletin for decades, Meenakshi, an assistant professor at Lady Shriram College, and the recipient of Nari Shakti Puraskar from the President, has been able to maintain the quality and variety in the 450-page bulletin.

The bulletin has been released on June 23 in all the 41 years. “It is a magnum opus for data, information on swimming,” said Patjoshi.

Appreciating Meenakshi’s effort in sustaining her dad’s memory and legacy, Patoshi said, “you have kept the flag flying high.”

Patjoshi also encouraged everyone to learn swimming, “the best form of exercise, to stay fit and healthy.”

Pride of place has been given to the six Indian swimmers, Kushagra Rawat, Virdhawal Khade, Srihari Nataraj, Sajan Prakash, Advait Page and Arya Makhija who have attained the Olympic ‘B’ qualification timings, apart from Suyash Yadav, the lone Indian swimming entrant for Paralympics in Tokyo.

“Despite difficulties, our swimmers participated in Olympic qualifiers and achieved best Indian performances. They kept me busy,” said Meenakshi.

The bulletin has been made more lively to read with the interviews of Dronacharya awardee Nihar Ameen, woman coach Smita Desai Divgikar and the fastest couple of Indian swimming, Virdhawal Khade and Rujuta Khade.