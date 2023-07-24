ADVERTISEMENT

State sub-junior players get special tips from NBA international youth development advisor Bryan Gamroth

July 24, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Sports Bureau

Pointers: American coach Bryan Gamroth at a special training session with the Kerala sub-junior team players. Photo: Special arrangement

The Kerala sub-junior basketball players who are preparing for next month’s Nationals in Puducherry got some valuable tips during a special session with American coach Bryan Gamroth at the Girideepam Bethany School here on Monday.

Gamroth, the NBA international youth development advisor, was in Kottayam for the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA coaches clinic. Around 90 physical education teachers from 70 schools from Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts attended the clinic.

The next clinic, for other districts in Kerala, will be held in Kochi’s Regional Sports Centre on July 27. A 3on3 tournament for under-12 and under-14 players will be conducted in Kochi and Kottayam after that.

