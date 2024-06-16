GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Starting Five to bring in investments worth Rs. 100 crore over 12 years

A new 3x3 league later this year, KBA to get Rs. 12 lakh in first year

Published - June 16, 2024 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI:

Stan Rayan
R. Anilkumar, Starting Five’s promoter and mentor.

R. Anilkumar, Starting Five’s promoter and mentor. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

Three years after the Kerala Football Association offered its commercial rights to Meeran Sports and Scoreline Sports which will see the new Sports League Kerala coming up later this year, something similar has happened in Kerala basketball.

And while the KFA’s deal with Meeran-Scoreline has promised to bring in investments worth Rs. 350 crore over a 12-year period, the Kerala Basketball Association’s tie-up with Starting Five Sports Management hopes to bring investments in plenty too.

“This will be a kind of Rs 100 crore investment over the 12-year period of the agreement, if you are looking at the infrastructure costs too,” said R. Anilkumar, the Starting Five’s mentor and promoter, in a chat with The Hindu.

So what does the KBA get from this? “They will be paying us Rs. 12 lakh in the first year,” said Manohara Kumar, the KBA president.

“In the second year, if they permit us to do a National-level league, then the amount to KBA will go up to Rs 20 lakh. Otherwise, it will Rs 12 lakh plus an annual increase of 10%,” explained Anilkumar.

Starting Five has planned some big events this year.

“We will have a 3x3 league later this year, some time around September in the men’s and women’s sections and it will be held in Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. The total budget for the event could be Rs 50 lakh,” said Anilkumar, a former State player.

There could be foreign players in the Kerala League in the coming years. And slowly, there will be the fives league happening too.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.