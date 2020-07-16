Stars assemble for Legends of Chess

Viswanathan Anand.

NEW DELHI

16 July 2020 02:46 IST

Anand, Kramnik, Gelfand, Leko, Ivanchuk and Svidler to challenge present crop

Former World champions Viswanathan Anand and now-retired Vladimir Kramnik. alongwith Boris Gelfand, Vassily Ivanchuk, Peter Leko and Peter Svidler are part of a fascinating field in the $150,000 chess24 Legends of Chess beginning on July 21.

In this fine mix of greats from past and present, World champion Magnus Carlsen, Anish Giri, Ding Liren and Ian Nepomniachtchi, the top four finishers of the previous leg Chessable Masters, will complete the 10-man field fighting for the winner’s share of $45,000.

Anand, making his debut in the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour, said, “I am looking forward to returning to the chessboard and particularly excited to participate in this inter-generational challenge.”

Kramnik, who dethroned legendary Garry Kasparov in their 2000 world title-match, said, “I am glad to get a chance to play some chess online during this strange and uncertain time.

“I hope my play will not be too disappointing!”

Svidler is an eight-time Russian champion. Liren (China), Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Giri (Netherlands) are the top-ranked players in their country.

Round-robin league

The event will witness a round-robin league till July 29, with a time-control of 15 minutes plus 10-second increment per move, per player.

Each match comprises best-of-four rapid games and if needed, an Armageddon game to break the tie.

After the league, the top four players will advance to the semifinals, from July 31 to August 2. The final will be played from August 3 to 5.

The winner qualifies for the $300,000 Grand Final scheduled from Aug. 9 to 20.