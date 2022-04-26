SRM volleyball teams reign in the Khelo India University Games

The SRM University team that won the men’s volleyball title at the Khelo India University Games | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

SRM University clinched the men’s and women’s volleyball titles at the Khelo India University Games here on Tuesday.

In the men’s final, SRM upset University of Calicut 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 to lift the trophy. Calicut had won gold in the All India Inter University in 2021, where SRM had finished third.

In the women’s summit clash, SRM put it past Bharathiar University 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 to seal its dominance. It went unbeaten through the competition, adding the KIUG title to the All India inter-university crown from last year.

In swimming, host Jain University continued to impress, picking up four of the ten golds on offer. The university’s badminton teams also came good, entering the final in both the men’s and women’s team events.

In boxing, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University’s Muskan scored an upset win over Vinka in the women’s 57-60kg category semifinals. Vinka, representing Kurukshetra University, was the favourite, courtesy of her gold medal at the AIBA Youth World Championships in 2021.

The results (winners all):

Swimming: Men: 1500m freestyle: Shubham Dhaygude (Savitribai Phule), 16:21.96 (NMR; Old: 17:55.16, Shaunak Prasade, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 50m breaststroke: Danush Suresh (Anna), 28.90 (NMR; Old: 29.57, Ansh Arora, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 50m butterfly: Adithya Dinesh (Anna), 25.49; 200m butterfly: Aryan Panchal (Gujarat), 2:04.72 (NMR; Old: 2:09.88, Vinayak Parihar, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 200m backstroke: Siva Sridhar (Jain), 2:06.29 (NMR; Old: 2:08.82, Anurag Dagar, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 4x100m freestyle: Jain, 3:34.86 (NMR; Old: 3:46.14, Panjab University, Bhubaneshwar, 2020).

Women: 50m breaststroke: Aarti Patil (Mumbai), 34.95 (NMR; Old: 36.28, Aarti Patil, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 50m butterfly: Rujuta Khade (Shivaji) 29.16, (NMR; Old: 29.74, Aarya Rajguru, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 200m backstroke: Shrungi Bandekar (Jain), 2:27.27 (NMR; Old: 2:36.32, Damini Gowda, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 400m IM: Kalyani Saxena (Veer Narmad South Gujarat), 5:24.40 (NMR; Old: 5:24.78, Kalyani Saxena, Bhubaneshwar, 2020).

Shooting: Men: Trap individual: Arav Singh Dagar (Panjab) 31 bt Jungsher Virk (Punjabi) 30; Trap team: Punjabi 324; Women: 10m Air Rifle: Shailaja Patel (Swarnim Gujarat Sports) 16 bt Atmika Gupta (Rajasthan Technical) 10; 10m Air Rifle team: Panjab University, Chandigarh, 1878.6 points; Trap individual: N. Neeru (Guru Nanak Dev) 31 bt Mahima Vishwakarma (Barkatullah) 28; Trap team: Delhi 296.

Volleyball (final) Men: SRM bt Calicut 25-22, 25-23, 25-19; Women: SRM bt Bharathiar 25-14, 25-22, 25-14.

Mallakhamba: Women’s team: Mumbai 86.45 (Pole Mallakhamba 42.70; Rope Mallakhamba 43.75)

Badminton (semifinals): Men’s team: SRM bt Punjabi 3-1; Jain bt Savitribai Phule 3-0; Women’s team: Madurai Kamaraj bt Osmania University 2-1; Jain bt SRM 2-0.