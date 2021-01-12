Srinivas qualifies for men’s semifinals

World online champion K. Srinivas qualified in the second place for the men’s semifinals of the Indian online carrom challenge.
Srinivas performed two ultimate slams, brake to finish without a miss, but the second one was not counted owing to a technical hitch. Srinivas himself brought to the notice of the organisers that his camera was not placed appropriately as per the rules.
Thus, Srinivas was made to replay the fourth to sixth boards. Yet, he completed the task with 17 points and placed second with 80 net points, four behind leader Mohd. Ghufran, who completed the eight boards with 16 points.
Riyaz Akbar Ali and Mohd. Arif also qualified with 93 and 97 points respectively from among the 23 who competed in the champions league.
Abhijit Tripankar was the best in the fourth round as he completed the eight boards with an impressive six points, the best performance matching the effort of Mohd. Arif in the first round.
However, Abhijit missed out on the knockout berth as he had conceded too much ground earlier.
In the women’s section, Rashmi Kumari executed her second successive finish with 31 points. She topped qualification six points better than that of Nagajothi Kathavarayan.
Kajal Kumari and S. Shainy were the two others to make the semifinals.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath