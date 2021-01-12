Srinivas qualifies for men’s semifinals

World online champion K. Srinivas qualified in the second place for the men’s semifinals of the Indian online carrom challenge.

Srinivas performed two ultimate slams, brake to finish without a miss, but the second one was not counted owing to a technical hitch. Srinivas himself brought to the notice of the organisers that his camera was not placed appropriately as per the rules.

Thus, Srinivas was made to replay the fourth to sixth boards. Yet, he completed the task with 17 points and placed second with 80 net points, four behind leader Mohd. Ghufran, who completed the eight boards with 16 points.

Riyaz Akbar Ali and Mohd. Arif also qualified with 93 and 97 points respectively from among the 23 who competed in the champions league.

Abhijit Tripankar was the best in the fourth round as he completed the eight boards with an impressive six points, the best performance matching the effort of Mohd. Arif in the first round.

However, Abhijit missed out on the knockout berth as he had conceded too much ground earlier.

In the women’s section, Rashmi Kumari executed her second successive finish with 31 points. She topped qualification six points better than that of Nagajothi Kathavarayan.

Kajal Kumari and S. Shainy were the two others to make the semifinals.