Srinivas in blazing form

World online challenge champion K. Srinivas was in outstanding form as he completed eight boards with 10 misses in the third champions league, and closed the gap with the leader Mohd. Ghufran to three points, in the Indian online carrom challenge.

Ghufran himself was in fine form as he swept the third round with 15 points. Second round leader Mohammed Arif was breathing down the neck of the leader, four points away.

Riyaz Akbar Ali was in the fourth place as he bristled in the third round with 12 points. Both Srinivas and Akbar Ali scored one ultimate slam and white slam in the third round.

In the women’s section, Rashmi Kumari surged to the lead following the best show in the champions league with 31 points. She was eight points better than Nagajothi Kathavarayan, while Kajal Kumari, S. Apporwa, Shainy, Aisha Khokhawala, Deepa Naik and Kavya Shree followed in the top eight.