Srinivas in blazing form

World online challenge champion K. Srinivas was in outstanding form as he completed eight boards with 10 misses in the third champions league, and closed the gap with the leader Mohd. Ghufran to three points, in the Indian online carrom challenge.
Ghufran himself was in fine form as he swept the third round with 15 points. Second round leader Mohammed Arif was breathing down the neck of the leader, four points away.
Riyaz Akbar Ali was in the fourth place as he bristled in the third round with 12 points. Both Srinivas and Akbar Ali scored one ultimate slam and white slam in the third round.
In the women’s section, Rashmi Kumari surged to the lead following the best show in the champions league with 31 points. She was eight points better than Nagajothi Kathavarayan, while Kajal Kumari, S. Apporwa, Shainy, Aisha Khokhawala, Deepa Naik and Kavya Shree followed in the top eight.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath